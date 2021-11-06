Dayton police arrest suspect who hit, killed pedestrian with SUV

Nov. 5—A suspect in a hit-and-run pedestrian strike that killed a 49-year-old woman earlier this week on Linden Avenue has been arrested, according to Dayton police.

"This is a joint collaboration between the Traffic Services Unit and the Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit," Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Traffic Services Unit supervisor, said. "The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other. The suspect in this particular case has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

Additional details about the suspect or any charges filed in connection to the case were not released.

Traci Taylor, 49, of Dayton, was standing in the Everyday Food Mart parking lot on Linden Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by an SUV. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she died from injuries, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher the SUV "just came through and ran her right down."

Another caller said Taylor had serious injuries to her head and was breathing, but not responding, according to dispatch records.

The woman driving the SUV abandoned the vehicle and ran behind the store, according to police. She reportedly left dogs behind when she fled.