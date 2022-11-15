Dayton Police arrest suspected serial rapist

Dayton Police have made an arrest in a series of cold case rapes.

Major Brian Johns, Commander of the Investigations Divison, announced Tuesday that officers arrested Tiandre Turner, 43, of Dayton, Monday afternoon at his place of employment on N. Dixie Drive.

Turner has been accused of four rapes that occurred between 2013 to 2014, when three of the four victims were sexually assaulted in Dayton. The fourth victim was sexually assaulted outside of Dayton. Turner has been accused of kidnapping, abusing and raping each victim. One victim sustained a broken back during the assault.

The arrest comes almost a year after significant changes were made to the Cold Case Unit.

Turner is currently facing charges in connection to two of the four alleged assaults. He’s facing two counts of rape, kidnapping, abduction and one count each of felonious assault and robbery, according to charges filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Victims of violent crime, to include their families and loved ones, are a top priority of our department,” Johns said. “This arrest is a direct result of the extensive work by our detectives and those from the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office. My personal thanks also goes out to the great employees at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations whose hard work and dedication led us to the arrest of this violent sexual offender.”

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.