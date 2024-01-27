Dayton police ask for helping searching for wanted suspect

Dayton police are asking for help finding a wanted suspect.

Alexander Houston, 23, is wanted out of Montgomery County for allegedly violating his probation, possession of cocaine, and theft, according to a media release.

Anyone who knows where Houston may be is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677 (333-COPS).

If you wish to stay anonymous you can submit a tip online at Miami Valley Crime Stoppers or call 937-222-7867 (222-STOP).



