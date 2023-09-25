UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe, police say

UPDATE: 3:52 p.m.

The Dayton Police Department said Jessie Marie Haynes has returned home and is safe.

INITIAL REPORT:

Dayton police are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old.

According to the police department, Jessie Marie Haynes went missing this morning from Greenway Street at approximately 7:45 a.m. after she refused to go to school and ran away.

>> Death investigation underway at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

The police department says this is unusual for Haynes as she has never run away before.

She was last seen wearing tan pants, a red shirt, and a sweatshirt. She had a pink and white backpack and was wearing Crocs.

The police department provided a picture that is approximately 18-months-old and noted she looks older now.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Dayton police at (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.