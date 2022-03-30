Dayton Police asking for help identifying woman accused of using stolen credit card

Dayton Police are asking for the public’s to help identify a female that is suspected of using a stolen credit card on Mar. 14 around 4:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Main Street.

The woman appears to be 25 to 35 years old and was driving a white minivan.

>> Butler County Sheriff’s Office issues warning on phone scam

If you know any information about the suspect or this crime, call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.



