Dayton police asking for help identifying woman accused of stealing car

The Dayton Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to police, around 10:55 p.m. the woman stole a 2013 Chevy Caprice, red and black in color, from the Walgreens parking lot located at 2710 Salem Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

