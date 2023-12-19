Dayton police asking for help identifying graffiti suspect

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a graffiti suspect.

The suspect was seen graffitiing a business in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Pritz Avenue.

>> 3 Ohio men sentenced for stealing USPS keys, nearly $175K from blue boxes

The police department released photos of the suspect on social media.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call (937) 333-2677 or you can remain anonymous at (937) 222-STOP or http://MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

Recommended Stories