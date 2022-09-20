Dayton Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a gas station in Dayton.

The suspect used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil on North Keowee Street, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.

Police said the suspect is around 25 to 30 years old and has a tattoo on his right arm and leg.

He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid hooded shirt and blue jean shorts, police said. The suspect was driving a maroon two door style vehicle, similar to an Alero.

Police ask if you have any information on the suspect to contact Dayton Police Department Financial Crimes Detective, Jerry Bell, at 937-333-2388 or submit a tip to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or via the P3 app.