Dayton police asking for help identifying suspect in Dollar General theft

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman accused of threatening employees at a local Dollar General with a knife.

>> Driver leads Ohio state troopers on high-speed, 120 m.p.h. chase on I-71

On June 29 at 2:30 p.m., the woman brandished a knife, threatened the clerks and stole items from the Dollar General on 2228 North Gettysburg Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the detective at (937) 333-1230 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.