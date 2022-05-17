Dayton police asking for help identifying 2 burglary suspects

The Dayton Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two burglary suspects.

>> Man dies from injuries after being taken to Dayton hospital with gunshot wound

According to police, two men are suspected of burglarizing a home on Oakridge Avenue late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Police say several items were taken. The home is being rehabbed to be used by veterans.

If anyone recognizes the two men are asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.







