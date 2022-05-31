Dayton police asking for help identifying suspect accused of using stolen debit card

The Dayton Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of using a stolen debit card at a local gas station.

Police say the woman used a stolen debit card at the Shell Station in Miamisburg on multiple occasions.

The debit card was taken in downtown Dayton on March 23, 2022 in the 100 block of E. Third St., police said.

Police say the woman appears to be between 25 to 30-years-old.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.











