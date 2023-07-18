Dayton police asking you to help in investigation of shooting on Boyer Street

If you have information about a shooting Monday afternoon on Boyer Street in Dayton that sent one person to a hospital, the Dayton Police Department is asking you to contact the department.

Police, dispatched about 4:15 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Boyer Street on a report of a person shot, located the victim. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition, Dayton Lt. Steven Bauer said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

You are asked to contact the police department, 937-333-1232, to speak with a detective. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers, 937-222-STOP (7867) or go online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to leave information.