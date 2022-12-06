Dayton Police asking for help locating stolen dog

Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help located a dog that is believed to have been stolen.

Gonzo, a 1-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, is believed to have been taken from a backyard in the 1600 block of Alwildy Ave on Nov. 28.

Gonzo, a black and gray service dog, was a birthday present this year for the elderly woman who lives alone at the address he was taken from, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

Anyone with any information about where Gonzo may be is asked to call Detective Roesser at (937) 333-7468.