Dayton police asking for your help to solve 4-year-old killing

Four years have passed since Damian Chancellor was shot and killed in Dayton, and police are still looking for answers.

Chancellor, 23, was shot in the back in an alley behind DJ’s Furniture in February 2019.

During early investigations Dayton police investigators said they believe a group of people was involved in an alteration when a shot was fired, hitting Chancellor. The group ran and left Chancellor, investigators said.

Officers were called to an area near North Main Street and East Hudson Avenue. Chancellor was taken to Grandview Medical Center (now known as Kettering Health Dayton), where he died.

“Detectives went to great lengths to try and find who was present at the time of the shooting, but the search for a suspect or another eyewitness came up empty handed,” a police department spokesperson said.

Detectives are asking the public for help in solving this case.

If you have any information concerning the killing of Chancellor, you are asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or contact the agency via its mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. Tips that provide valuable information or help lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.








