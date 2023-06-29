Dayton Police asking for public’s help in finding wanted woman

Dayton Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted woman.

Kristen Camden, 31, is wanted out of Montgomery County on three charges, according to Dayton Police.

She is facing charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and obstructing business.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the police.

Photo credit to Dayton Police Department



