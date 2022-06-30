Dayton police consider license plate readers; city seeks residents' input

Jun. 30—The Dayton Police Department is considering deploying controversial license plate reader technology, and the city is accepting public comment and feedback about the devices.

The city commission will hold a public hearing about the technology at 6 p.m. July 20, but citizens can and are encouraged to submit comments up until July 13, or seven days before the hearing.

Comments can be emailed to regina.blackshear@daytonohio.gov or sent by mail to the Clerk of Commission / Dayton City Commission at 101 W. Third St., Dayton, OH, 45402.

Automatic license plate readers are meant to help officers more easily identify vehicles and license plates connected to criminal activity, police said.

The devices automatically scan license plates and the plate numbers are compared to information in law enforcement databases, police said.

Police then receive alerts about potential stolen vehicles, warrants out for the registered vehicle owners and other offenses.

But critics say the plate readers are surveillance tools that gather a lot of information and they can be invasive because they can track people's movements.

Some community members have raised concerns that plate readers could infringe on people's privacy and questioned the technology's cost and its effectiveness and potential negative impact, like increased interactions between police and residents.

Officials with Flock Safety, a provider of license plater reader cameras, said that as of three weeks ago, the company was working with 18 customers in Montgomery County, including police departments as well as some private customers, such as homeowner's associations. The cities of Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering and Springboro are among those that have contracted with the company.