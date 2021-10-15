Dayton police, coroner's office investigating man's death

Oct. 15—Dayton police investigators are working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death of a man found deceased in a home Thursday afternoon.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Police responded to the 800 block of Blanche Street around 2 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check.

"Upon arrival officers did not receive an answer at the door and noted an odor coming from the home," said Lt. Jason Hall.

With the hep of the Dayton Fire Department, police entered the home.

"Once inside officers discovered the remains of the resident," Hall said. "Due to the uncertain nature of the death and suspicious circumstances encountered, homicide detectives were requested to the scene to conduct the investigation."

A woman reported that she was concerned because she had not seen nor heard from her boyfriend in eight days. She also said there was mail in his mailbox, his cellphone was no longer working and that a neighbor told her he also hadn't seen him in more than a week, according to a dispatch recording.

The woman said she filed a missing persons report in Trotwood, but was told she needed to contact Dayton police because the home he rented was in Dayton.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

