Dayton Police Department welcomes 16 new officers
Dayton Police Department welcomed 16 of its newest recruits Friday.
A graduation ceremony was held for the 112th Dayton police recruit class.
Recently retired Officer Thadeu Holloway was the keynote speaker of the ceremony.
On Sept. 21 2021, Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store when the suspect shot him in the head.
Mayor Jeffrey Mims spoke at the graduation and City Manager Shelley Dickstein swore in the department’s newest officers.