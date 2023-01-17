Dayton police provide new details on weekend shootings, stabbing

Dayton police provided new details Tuesday on multiple crimes that happened over the weekend.

According to Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns, there were six incidents involving eight victims, including one fatal shooting and one fatal stabbing.

East Fifth Street Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Oregon District early Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a shooting took place in the 400 block of East Fifth Street after a man cut in line at a food truck, according to Johns.

“Some people say something to him about cutting line, he then leaves, and the folks think its over,” Johns said.

The suspect came back on foot and went to the front of the food truck, Johns said. There were two females at the food truck who police believe know the suspect. One tried to stop him, but he pulled out a hand gun and fired six rounds at the people in front of the food truck, shooting one person in the leg.

Police identified the suspect Tuesday as Tyshaun Wilson, who is believed to drive a 2014 Buick Lacrosse that is gold and tan in color.

Wilson has not yet been located and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police released photos of Wilson, as well as the wo females that appear to know him.

West Third Street Shooting:

Police are also investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a man was in the 3500 block of West Third Street to meet someone, at which time a suspect shot him several times, Johns said.

The victim, identified as Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was found by an Uber driver around 9 a.m.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but police described him as an adult male wearing a dark hoodie and armed with a handgun.

Dover Street Shooting

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday.

Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:05 p.m.

According to Johns, the victim, who was on house arrest for weapons charges, was involved in a “disagreement” with a man in a black car down the street.

Police say video shows the car drive by someone appears to fire one shot into the victim’s chest.

Johns said the victim is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Ravenwood Avenue Double Shooting

Police are also investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue, although, Johns said the shooting actually took place at Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Avenue.

According to Johns, two men were in a vehicle and claim a man approached them and shot into the vehicle.

One victim is in stable condition and the second victim, who was shot in the head, is in critical condition.

Police are still looking for suspects in this case.

West Grand Avenue Shooting

The last incident took place in the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue around around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to Johns, two men were involved in an altercation and shot at each other.

Both are in stable condition and one has since been released from the hospital, Johns said.

Danner Avenue Stabbing

An altercation at a Dayton apartment complex led to the stabbing death of a man early Saturday morning.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m.

According to Johns, a boyfriend and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation which resulted in the boyfriend being stabbed once in the chest. He then ran outside where he died of his wounds.

Johns said the woman claimed she stabbed the man in self-defense.

She was arrested that morning but has since been released.

Police were at the residence around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 after the man allegedly threatened suicide.

The man was identified Tuesday as Lawrence Bell, 27, of Dayton.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.



