Dayton Police discover missing vehicle linked to a possible homicide

Dayton Police discovered a missing vehicle linked to a potential homicide Tuesday morning.

Authorities were dispatched on Sunday, November 20th, at around 10:30 p.m. to “a person down complaint” in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive, the Dayton Police spokesperson informed News Center 7.

When crews arrived, they discovered that the person was deceased.

Dayton Police could not release any more information as the incident was being investigated by the homicide unit.

Reports came in early Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. that a “bright red Ford EcoSport” was found in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive, Dayton dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Responding officers reported that the vehicle was associated with the potential homicide over the weekend.

Officers waited and, later, the car became “occupied,” dispatch confirmed.

Authorities would not release any information regarding whether or not they had someone in custody.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.







