Dayton police expanding cold case unit to solve crimes that are years old

Oct. 26—The Dayton Police Department is adding two new detectives and expanding its cold case unit in hopes of solving crimes that took place years ago.

Along with the new detectives, their work will now include sexual assault cases as well as homicides. The department will also launch a podcast to highlight unsolved cases with hopes of getting new information from the public.

"Victims of violent crime, to include their families and loved ones, are a top priority of our department," Major Brian Johns, commander of investigations and administrative services, said in a statement. "We are making these changes in hopes of greatly impacting the way we investigate and hopefully solve cases that for years have gone unsolved."

The Ohio Attorney General's Office lists more than 100 unsolved homicide cases from Dayton on their website. It's unclear how many unsolved sexual assault crimes exist.

The department said they are teaming with University of Dayton interns and will review old cases to categorize them based on available evidence. It also said that retired detectives will assist to try to identify cases that might have a high chance of being solved based on available evidence.

"The Dayton Police Department will continue to utilize advancements in technology such as DNA, forensic genealogy, computer forensics, and more, to help solve these homicide and sexual assault cases," the department said.

Anyone with information on an unsolved crime is asked to call the cold case unit at 937-333-7109.

Last year, the Ohio Attorney General's Office created a new cold case unit to investigate unsolved crimes.

The new unit, based at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, reaches out to local law enforcement agencies to initiate a fresh look at unsolved cases. The unit offers new forensic analysis and investigative resources, according to Steve Irwin, BCI spokesman.