Dayton Police investigate 2 connected shootings in residential neighborhoods

Dayton Police began investigating two shootings that were thought to be connected late Saturday evening.

Dayton Police responded to two locations during the night: a shooting reported in the 100 block of Laura Avenue at 11 p.m. and another shooting reported near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Newport Avenue about 30 minutes later, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

When officers arrived, they found that a male was injured following the shooting at Laura Avenue. However, the man refused transport after receiving treatment on scene by medics.

After the shooting at Laura Avenue, the second shooting at Basswood Avenue and Newport Avenue occurred. Although investigators with the Dayton Police believed the two shootings were connected, they did not disclose to dispatchers how they were connected or what occurred to cause the two shootings.

It was unknown if anyone was detained or arrested for the incidents.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the two connected shootings.

