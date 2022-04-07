Dayton police investigating after 18-year-old killed in shooting

Apr. 7—Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man after he was reportedly shot during an altercation in March.

Officers responded to a residence in the first block of South Torrence Street around 10:15 a.m. on March 29 on a report of a shooting.

"Upon arrival officers discovered a deceased 18-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound," said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.

An incident report identified the 18-year-old as Riley J. Clark.

"The initial investigation indicates that the deceased male was shot during an altercation with another 18-year-old male who also resided in the home," Hall said. "The facts and circumstances surrounding these events are still under investigation and we would encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867)."

A 911 caller said the deceased was attacking him when he shot the deceased, according to dispatch records. He also said they were arguing about eviction at the time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.