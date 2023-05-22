Dayton Police investigating after 6 were injured in 4 weekend shootings

Dayton Police detectives are working to gather information about an outbreak of violence over the weekend that injured six people.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered reports of four shootings, including three in a three-hour timespan Sunday night.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, one person told dispatchers that someone “let off like 100 rounds.”

It was that 911 call that brought Dayton Police to Cedarhurst and Maplehurst Avenues for a second time just after midnight Monday. Officers first thought four people may have been hit by gunfire. Police revised that Monday afternoon and said that two teenagers, a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old, were hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They drove themselves to a hospital in what police described as a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction.

Officers said they had been on Cedarhurst Avenue just three hours earlier. A police report about the first incident indicated a 17-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Between the two incidents on Cedarhurst Avenue, dispatchers got a 911 call about problems in Arlington Avenue.

“We’re here at a block party and there’s kids running around with Tec-9′s,” a 911 caller reported.

That call brought officers to a gathering where the 911 caller estimated she saw 60 people with guns. A police report indicated one victim went from there to a Dayton fire station for medical help. Another victim went to Kettering Hospital themselves looking for help. The victims, a 17-year-old female and a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lastly, around 2:27 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called out to Superior Avenue on a shooting call. They located a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

In that incident, the victim was driving a black SUV that was reported stolen, with other juveniles inside. The SUV was later found crashed into two vehicles on Lexington Avenue.

Dayton police told News Center 7 that they did not have anyone available to speak on these incidents because of the intense time they are spending tracking down leads and motivations.







