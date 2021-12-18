Dayton police investigating double stabbing

Dec. 18—Dayton police are investigating a double stabbing reported early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Waymire Avenue.

A person told 911 dispatchers their son and nephew were stabbed in their side, stomach and arms, according to dispatch records. The son was reportedly stabbed twice and the nephew five or six times.

The men said they got into a fight with an unknown man who was in a white pick up truck, according to dispatch records.

The victims were a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, according to a Dayton police incident report. Information on their conditions was not available, but the 911 caller reported they were both alert.

We will update this story as more information is available.