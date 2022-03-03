Dayton police investigating early morning shooting
Mar. 3—Dayton police are investigating after a shooting was reported early Thursday morning.
The shooting took place near the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and Free Pike around 1:10 a.m., according to a Dayton Police Department incident report.
A man was reportedly injured during the shooting, but additional information on his condition was not available.
