Dayton police investigating man’s death Tuesday as a homicide

The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Dayton police incident report.

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of McCall Street around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a death at the house, according to the incident report and initial scanner traffic reports.

The name of the victim has not been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family and further investigation.

The police incident report lists the nature of the investigation as a homicide, but additional details were not included.

