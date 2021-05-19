Dayton police investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

May 19—Dayton police are investigating after a man arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the hospital reported the man being dropped off at 11:29 p.m. His condition is currently unknown.

After investigation, police went to the area of Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street.

However, records said, police were unable to find a shooting scene at that intersection.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.