Dayton police investigating man's death as homicide

Nov. 7—Dayton police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man as a homicide.

Matthew Thomas was pronounced dead Nov. 1, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Officers were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. to an apartment in the first block of Richmond Avenue on a suspicious circumstances call.

"This incident was later determined to be a homicide," said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to Thomas' death is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).