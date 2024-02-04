Dayton police investigating report of shooting

Police are investigating a report of a shooting Saturday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

At 8:56 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of Delaware Avenue on reports that one person had been shot.

The supervisor did not have notes indicating that anyone was taken to the hospital by medics.

