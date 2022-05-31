Dayton police investigating after shooting victim reportedly dropped off at hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting victim was reportedly dropped off at a hospital in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch says the shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Dorham Place around 5:47 p.m.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a caller reported hearing four gunshots go off from behind her building. The caller also reported hearing screaming and someone saying “take me to the hospital.”

Dispatch records indicate a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room at Grandview Hospital. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.



