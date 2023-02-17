Dayton police, investigating shots fired call, find 1 victim

Police investigating a shots fired call Thursday night found one victim and officers remain on scene.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of Yergen Court about 7:11 p.m., according to Sgt. Wallace, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Officers found the victim, a male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the sergeant said.

