Dayton police, investigating shots fired call, find 1 victim
Police investigating a shots fired call Thursday night found one victim and officers remain on scene.
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Yergen Court about 7:11 p.m., according to Sgt. Wallace, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Officers found the victim, a male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the sergeant said.
We are working to learn more and we will update this developing report.