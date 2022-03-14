Dayton police investigating Sunday morning shooting

Mar. 14—Dayton police are investigating after at least one person was reportedly shot early Sunday morning.

A 911 caller reported a shooting near the intersection of Germantown Street and South Gettysburg Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial reports indicated a woman in a van was shot in the parking lot. Information on her condition was not available.

We've reached out to police for more details and will update this story as information is released.