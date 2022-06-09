Dayton police investigating Wednesday night homicide
Jun. 9—Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting was reported in Dayton late Wednesday night.
A 911 caller reported a male was shot multiple times in the 300 block of South Woodward Avenue around 11:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
A white vehicle was possibly involved and fled toward Germantown Pike, according to dispatch notes.
