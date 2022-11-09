Dayton police launch new program to help prevent catalytic converter theft

As more and more car owners are falling victims to catalytic converter theft, the Dayton Police Department is looking to help and prevent further theft.

Their solution, a CatGuard.

A CatGuard is specifically designed and tested to protect against catalytic converter theft. It is bolted to the car’s undercarriage and makes it harder for thieves to unscrew or saw through the attached support systems.

Thieves steal this part of your car because it can sell “anywhere from $300 to $1,500,” Bill Brinck, General Manager of Carroll-Wuertz Tire Company, told News Center 7.

These incidents of reported theft have increased by 1,215 percent from 2019 to 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera recommends adding a CatGuard to your car the next time you bring it into the mechanic because replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost hundreds to possibly thousands of dollars.

The Dayton Police Department has started a new program to help vehicle owners protect their cars. Businesses and residents of Dayton have the ability to a CatGuard installed for free from the following partners:

Carroll-Wuertz

Reichard Buick GMC

Grismer Tire

Champion Auto-Truck-Fleet

White Allen