Dayton Police looking for man, woman suspected of using stolen credit card

Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say are suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Police say a man and woman are suspected of using a credit card stolen from Deanwood Avenue in late January. The card was used at numerous area businesses over several days.

Surveillance photos of the pair showed a man, described by police as being between 30 and 40 years old. Photos showed that the man had several tattoos, including the name “Ashley” on his forehead and the words “OVER” and “COME” on his fingers.

The woman, described as being between 25 and 35 hears old, has blonde hair with pink tint.

Anyone with information about the about either person or the related incidents can call Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.