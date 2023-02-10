Dayton police to provide update, offer reward in missing woman case

The Dayton Police Department is set to provide an update Friday in the search for Cierra Chapman, who has been missing since the end of December.

Dayton police are expected to announce a reward being offered by the FBI in regards to the case during a news conference around 2:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

>> ‘Very large search’ to be conducted for missing Dayton woman, Cierra Chapman

On Saturday morning, around 30 people, including members of DPD and Texas EquuSearch, will be conducting a “very large search” for Chapman.

Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said.

Chapman was driving her silver Cadillac, SRX 2014, Ohio plate JVQ8612, when she left the apartment.

>> RELATED: Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance

The vehicle was later recovered on Jewell Avenue in Middletown on Friday, Jan. 6, but Chapman was nowhere to be found, according to police.

Chapman’s purse and other personal items were located inside her vehicle.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Jewell Avenue, Shelly Street, and Tytus Avenue of Middletown to check their surveillance camera footage from Dec. 27 from 3-6 a.m. for Chapman’s car as well as those who live along State Route 4.

Police say her disappearance at this time is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.



