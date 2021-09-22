Dayton police officer and suspect shot on Ingram Street

Sep. 22—A Dayton police officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday night in the area of Ingram Street in the city.

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to Miami Valley Hospital, according to initial reports.

The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, police say.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.

