Dayton police officer under investigation identified

A Dayton police officer placed on administration leave has been identified.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Dayton officer placed on leave pending internal, criminal investigation

Sergeant Joseph Setty was placed on administration leave Wednesday due to allegations of misconduct, according to documents obtained by News Center 7.

He will remain on leave with benefits status until further notice, Dayton Police said.

Ohio BCI was asked to an independent investigation, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Dayton police requested BCI’s assistance on March 21, according to a request of assistance letter provided to News Center 7.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.











