Dayton Police remember Det. Jorge Del Rio, 3 years after being shot in the line of duty

Detective Jorge Del Rio was shot multiple times while serving a search warrant as a part of a DEA Task Force on November 4th, 2019.

He remained on life support until his organs could be donated.

He passed away on November 7th, 2019, three years ago from today.

Del Rio served Dayton Police for 30 years and worked for the DEA Task Force for 18.

“We honor his memory today and always,” Dayton Police stated.

