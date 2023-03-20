UPDATE: Man found dead on US-35; Dayton Police launch investigation

Dayton Police are investigating after a man was found dead laying on U.S. 35, early Monday morning.

Police were called out on reports of a body in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 35 near Liscume Drive in Dayton around 2:20 a.m., according to Montgomery Regional Dispatch.

>>Man in custody after 61-year-old woman found dead in car in Butler Co.

Dayton Police Sgt. Jonathan Rudy told our crews when officers arrived they found one man dead.

Evidence suggests the man was hit by a vehicle, however, there was no suspect vehicle at the scene when police arrived, according to Sgt. Rudy.

This situation is under investigation at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.