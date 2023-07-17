Dayton police on scene of a reported shooting with at least 1 victim

There is a large Dayton police presence in the 200 block of Boyer Street in Dayton, where police were dispatched on a reported shooting with at least one victim.

The report was made about 4:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our crew on scene reports that police have blocked off an area around Boyer Street, which includes South Euclid and Home Avenues, South Laurence Dunbar Street and Leroy Streets.

There also is a K-9 unit on scene as well.

We are working to learn the victim’s condition and details about what occurred. We will update this developing report as we learn more.