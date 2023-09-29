Dayton police searching for 2 car theft suspects, reward offered

Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects they believe are responsible for crimes in the area.

Tuesday morning two males attempted to steal a Dodge Charger from East Third Street, according to Maj. Brian Johns with Dayton Police Department.

Surveillance video shows one of the males holding what appears to be an assault rifle with a large magazine while another male attempts to steal the car, Johns said.

The two were unable to take the car.

The same morning in Bath Township in Fairborn police said the same suspects tried to steal a different Dodge Charger.

“My fear is that people in here Dayton area could walk out to their vehicle being stolen and these people have a machine gun pretty much,” Johns said.

Johns said he also believes the two suspects are involved in other crimes in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677) or there is a cash reward through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, you can call (937) 222-STOP (7867) or go online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.











