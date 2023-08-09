Dayton police searching for suspect in July homicide

The Dayton Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating a homicide suspect.

>> Previous Coverage: Coroner IDs man killed in weekend shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Police are currently looking for information to help locate James Christopher Hughes, who has a warrant issued for his arrest for a homicide on Carver Place on July 29, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The arrest warrant is for the following charges:

3 counts of Murder

2 counts of Felonious Assault

1 count of Aggravated Robbery

1 count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hofacker at (937) 333-1107 or to remain anonymous you can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.