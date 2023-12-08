Dayton police seek details in cold case pedestrian strike that killed Harrison Twp. mother

Dec. 7—Dayton police are asking anyone with information in a hit-and-run pedestrian strike that killed a Harrison Twp. mother early this year to come forward.

Early Feb. 27, officers responded to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue on a report of a woman found in the street near the Dayton-Harrison Twp. border.

"It was ultimately determined this female, Tiffany Anderson, was struck by a vehicle and left there without anyone remaining on the scene to tell us what happened," said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department's Traffic Services Unit.

The 43-year-old was the mother of multiple children, including one with special needs, and her family is hoping to learn more what happened to her, he added.

"The family is really asking for support and just wants some closure in regards to what happened," Cairns said.

Anderson had injuries indicating she was hit and dragged by a vehicle, police previously said. Cairns said Thursday the driver may have known Anderson.

"We want to keep this in the public's view and hopefully someone will hear or see or remember something from that time, however small that may be, that we can use to help solve this particular case," he added.

Anyone with information can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.