Dayton police seek help identifying suspects in daycare break-in

Oct. 29—Dayton police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a break-in at a daycare on Profit Way last month.

The suspects were inside the facility from 10 p.m. until midnight on Sept. 14 and stole tools and TVs, according to police.

Surveillance images showed three suspects. One has beard and multiple tattoos on the arms and back of the head.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has additional information should call 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

