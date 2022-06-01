Dayton police seek surveillance footage in deadly shooting

May 31—Dayton police detectives investigating a deadly shooting are asking businesses and homeowners with surveillance cameras in area of Elberon and Parkview avenues to check their footage for anything unusual.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue after a 911 caller reported a man was on her front porch banging on her door and saying he was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews arrived and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from injuries, according to police. Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 42-year-old Jermaine Chatman, of Dayton.

During an investigation, police determined the shooting was connected to a robbery in the 700 block of Parkview Avenue.

"During that robbery, someone shot Jermaine Chatman," said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

"Homicide detectives are working this case and ask that if any nearby residents or business owners who have surveillance cameras can review the footage from late May 28th to early May 29th to see if there is anything out of the ordinary or that could assist detectives in this case was recorded," he said.

Anyone with information should call Dayton Police Department's Homicide Unit at 937-333-1232. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or on their website at www.miamivalleycrimestopper.com.