Dayton police seek woman suspected of using stolen credit card

Mar. 30—Dayton police are looking for a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card earlier this month.

The woman reportedly used the credit card on March 14 around 4:30 p.m. at a business in the 2400 block of North Main Street.

She appears to be 25-35 years old and was driving a white mini van, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has information on this incident can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).