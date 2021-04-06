Dayton police, SWAT arrest Columbus Easter homicide suspect
Apr. 5—Dayton police and SWAT officers arrested a man wanted on a murder warrant Monday in connection to an Easter night deadly shooting in Columbus. Both the suspect and victim were from Dayton.
Bruce Elliott Cameron, 49, of Dayton, is accused of shooting another Dayton man in the face just before 10 p.m. Sunday following an argument at the Norwood Inn and Suites at 1213 E. Dublin-Grandville Road in Columbus, according to an affidavit filed by Columbus police detective Scott Polgar in Franklin County Municipal Court.
The victim was identified as 42-yearold Dion D. Skipper, who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the affidavit. The Dispatch said Skipper also was a Dayton resident.
Columbus police said that the shooter, later identified as Cameron, got into the passenger side of a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck and then forced the driver out at gunpoint before fleeing.
Cameron was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on Monday afternoon, and Columbus police planned to pick him up, Dayton police said.
Dayton police and SWAT crews on Monday blocked off West Hillcrest Avenue near North Gettysburg and Trone avenues and had surrounded a house where the wanted man reportedly was with family.
Hostage negotiation crews also were on the scene, according to police.
Columbus officials said Skipper's death was the 51st homicide in the city this year.