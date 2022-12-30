Dayton police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Dayton Police Department is warning residents of the dangers of “celebratory” gunfire.

The police department has recieved reports of property damage, such as cars, houses, or businesses struck, as well as individuals injured, a spokesperson for Dayton police said.

“Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, it can cause harm or potentially death. As always our officers will be performing their normal duties to ensure everyone remains safe on New Year’s Eve and Day,” the spokesperson said.

Possible charges could include criminal damaging, vandalism, inducing panic, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises among other charges. These can range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

If you witness someone discharging a gun across a roadway or to report any suspicious/criminal activity, you can contact DPD at 333-COPS (2677).



